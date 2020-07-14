Cherokee National Forest releases ginseng collection guidelines for 2020 season

(WJHL) – Cherokee National Forest officials have released guidelines for the 2020 ginseng collection season.

According to the release, the season will run from September 16 through 30. It will be the only time this year that ginseng can be collected by permit holders for the year.

Those wishing to apply for a permit in either the north or south area of Cherokee National Forest must mail the request between August 3 and 21.

The address to email the permit request to is:

USDA Forest Service

2800 Ocoee Street North

Cleveland, TN 37312

ATTN: Ginseng Permits

Permit applications must include full name, mail address, phone number and the section the person would like to collect in. Only one section, north or south, can be applied for.

You can read the full rules for ginseng collection in Cherokee National Forest below.