Cherokee Lake Bassmaster Opens tournament rescheduled for October

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WJHL) — The Bass Anglers Sportsman Society, or B.A.S.S., has announced a revised 2020 tournament schedule after the coronavirus pandemic forced the league to postpone events.

Among the rescheduled events is a Bassmaster Opens Series tournament on Cherokee Lake that was originally scheduled for May 7 – 9. That tournament will now take place October 29 – 31.

B.A.S.S. says it will continue to follow federal and state guidelines on public events and social distancing.

The Opens Series is a series of tournaments with fields made up of both pros and co-anglers.

Revised tournament schedule:

Bassmaster Elite Series

June 10-13, Lake Eufaula, Eufaula, Ala.

July 14-17, Cayuga Lake, Union Springs, N.Y.

July 23-26, SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Waddington, N.Y.

July 30-Aug. 2, Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.

Aug. 20-23, Lake St. Clair, Macomb County, Mich.

Oct. 8-11, Santee Cooper Lakes, Clarendon County, S.C.

Oct. 16-19, Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tenn.

Nov. 5-8, Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest benefiting Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas



Basspro.com Bassmaster Opens Series

Eastern Division:



Aug. 6-8, Oneida Lake, Syracuse, N.Y.

Sept. 23-25, Lake Hartwell, Anderson, S.C.



Oct. 29-31, Cherokee Lake, Jefferson County, Tenn.



Central Division:

June 18-20, Arkansas River, Muskogee, Okla.

Sept. 10-12, Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Jasper, Texas

Oct. 22-24, Neely Henry Lake, Gadsden, Ala.

Nov. 19-21, Lewisville Lake, Lewisville, Texas