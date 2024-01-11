ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Cherokee High School hosted a breakfast for first responders on Thursday.

“It is a tradition in Hawkins County we want to make sure that we say thanks and express our thanks as often as we can,” Director of Hawkins County Schools Matt Hixon.

Several agencies attended the breakfast, including:

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office

Rogersville Police Department

Hawkins County 911

Bulls Gap Volunteer Fire Department

Hawkins County EMA

Hawkins County EMS

“They do a lot to build relationships which come back to benefit us in the future,” Hixon said. “The more students, parents [and] community [that] trust our law enforcement folks and trust the school system the more we can get accomplished.”