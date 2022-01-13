Cherokee High School hosts breakfast for first responders

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Cherokee High School treated first responders to a free breakfast Thursday morning.

Hawkins County Schools officials said the meal was a way to say “thank you” to those who protect the community.

“There’s not very many opportunities we have to thank our folks that support us behind the scenes in our home visits and our efforts to keep our communities safe outside of school, let alone what they do inside our schools,” Director of Schools Matt Hixson said. “So when we have these times and opportunities to show our respect and show our appreciation we want to make sure we do so.”

The school has been hosting the first responder breakfast since at least 2018.