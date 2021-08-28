Cherokee Heritage Festival brings culture, history to Sycamore Shoals

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The times and traditions of the Cherokee nation were on display Saturday as Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site hosted the Cherokee Heritage Festival.

The event, organized by the site and Indian Creek Productions, centered around cultural celebration and education with speakers, traditional art and music.

Visitors could also participate in hands-on crafts like basketry, pottery and canework to better understand traditional Cherokee lifestyles throughout history.

“Sycamore Shoals is built on what is Cherokee Country and the fort’s history is tied with the Cherokee Nation,” said Mark Finchum, president of Indian Creek Productions. “And so it seemed appropriate to put all that together in this spot.”

The annual festival draws attention from locals as well as visitors, and Finchum hopes more will visit to experience both colonial and native history.