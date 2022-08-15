ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is set to host multiple demonstrations and experiences surrounding Cherokee culture later in August, and the public is invited to attend.

According to a release from the park, educational and artistic events will begin at 10 a.m. on August 27 and continue until 5 p.m. that same day.

You can find the full schedule below:

From talks on Cherokee history and stories to performances by tribal flutes and dancers, visitors can experience what day-to-day life might have been like for some of the region’s original settlers.

Admission is $8 per adult and $3 per child older than 6. Concessions will be available on-site, and craft workers will be set up to demonstrate their work.