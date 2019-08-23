‘Chef T’ to open restaurant in St. Paul, Va.

(WJHL) – A chef who appeared on a popular reality television competition plans to open a restaurant in Southwest Virginia.

Torrece Gregoire, better known as Chef T, will open a restaurant called Ina + Forbes in St. Paul.

The chef was a contestant on the Fox show “Hell’s Kitchen” seasons 14 and 18.

The new restaurant will be located inside the Western Front Hotel.

Chef T says she named the restaurant after her grandmother, Ina Forbes.

“It is a tribute to food through the eyes and soul of my late grandmother,” she told News Channel 11’s sister station WFXR.

According to the website, the restaurant is slated to open September 7.

A Facebook page has also been created for the restaurant.

