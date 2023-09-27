BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Former television contestant and current Bristol, Virginia restaurateur Torrece Gregoire, better known as Chef T, made an exclusive announcement Wednesday morning on News Channel 11.

This holiday season, Chef T and her Union 41 restaurant team plan to build a “life-sized” and “fully edible” gingerbread house.

The chef said people will be able to book dinners in the gingerbread house, which will be large enough to seat eight people. Cooking classes will also be held inside the house.

“I love the holidays and I like over-the-top things, I love being grandiose in case you did not know this,” Chef T said.

Chef T’s Union 41 restaurant in downtown Bristol, Virginia (Photo: WJHL)

But, the chef said the gingerbread house will also be about giving back as she plans to partner with a local children’s organization.

“When you come in, there will be free sweets and candy and if you just make a donation, 100% of that donation will go back to the organization,” Chef T said.

The gingerbread house will be open from Nov. 1 through Jan 1.

Chef T was the runner-up on season 14 of Fox’s “Hell’s Kitchen” and returned to compete in season 18. She was also on Food Network’s “Big Restaurant Bet.”

She opened Union 41, located at 171 Piedmont Avenue in downtown Bristol, in March.