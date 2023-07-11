BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Hickory at the Nicewonder Inn is hosting a Chef Summer Series that will bring renowned chefs from around the nation to our region.

The four-part series is focused on sustainable ingredients and cooking techniques.

The first dinner is Thursday, July 13, and features Top Chef alum Bryan Voltaggio from Fredrick, Maryland. Voltaggio and Hickory Executive Chef, Travis Milton, will team up for a five-course dinner highlighting treasured foods and heirloom recipes from the Chesapeake Bay region.

On July 20, Hickory will welcome Andrew Zimmern, the host of Bizarre Foods, Family Dinner and Wild Game Kitchen on Food Network. Zimmern’s visit will highlight Appalachian cuisine.

On August 17, Ashleigh Shanti of Good Hot Fish in Asheville, North Carolina will highlight mountain ingenuity and food traditions born out of subsistence and the

land.

The series will wrap up on September 14 with three visiting chefs. Andy Doubrava, Tiffani Ortiz and Misti Norris will also be offering a five-course tasting menu.

Reservations are currently open and available for all dinners, you can find them on OpenTable or on Nicewonderfarm.com. Spaces are limited, book early if you plan to attend.

Our Good Morning Tri-Cities team spoke with Chef Milton about his role in this series and what he hopes it brings to the people of the region.