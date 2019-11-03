Check your ticket: Powerball ticket bought in Scott County, Va. worth $1 million

SCOTT CO., Va. (WJHL) – Check your tickets! Someone in Scott County, Virginia, bought a Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing that is now worth $1 million.

The winning ticket was bought at Rally Mart, located at 5263 Bristol Highway, near Gate City in southwest Virginia.

The million-dollar question is: Who has the ticket?

The winning numbers for the November 2 Powerball drawing were 3-23-32-37-58, and the Powerball number was 22.

According to a press release from the Virginia Lottery, this ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Powerball number.

VA Lottery representatives told News Channel 11 that the winner can claim their ticket at 8:30 a.m. Monday, as their operating offices are closed on Sundays.

Whoever has this ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize, they said.

The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership.

When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, they should contact the Virginia Lottery.

The store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery, the release said.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. They are broadcast on TV stations across Virginia and live here.

According to the release, the odds of winning Powerball’s $1 million prize are 1 in 11,688,054.

By law, all of VA Lottery’s profits support K-12 public schools.

The Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.7 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. Operating entirely on revenue from the sale of Lottery products, the Lottery generated a record $650 million for Virginia’s public schools in Fiscal Year 2019, the release stated.