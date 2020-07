JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A check presentation was held Thursday morning to fund the next phase of the Johnson City-Washington County Veteran’s Memorial.

State funds for the memorial were cut due to declining revenue related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sens. Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) and Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) were among several state senators who donated money for the memorial.

Crowe, Lundberg, and others were on hand Thursday to present the $20,000 check.