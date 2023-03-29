KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — This year’s Red, White, and Boom Independence Day Celebration will be headlined by rock band Cheap Trick.

The band is known for hits like “I Want You to Want Me” and “California Man.”

The 2nd annual Red, White, and Boom celebration will take place Saturday, July 1 on Main Street in the Centennial Park area of downtown Kingsport.

The event is free and open to the public and features food trucks, beverage vendors, music, fireworks, and more.

More details about this year’s celebration will be announced soon, according to Visit Kingsport.