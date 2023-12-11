KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a “Chasing Santa” bicycle ride Saturday on the Kingsport Greenbelt.

A release from organizers said the holiday-themed event is free to the public and will include a beginner’s ride at 1 p.m. and an intermediate ride at 2 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to decorate their bicycles with a Christmas theme.

Hot cocoa and cookies will be provided after the ride, and Santa Claus himself will read “The Night Before Christmas” to the beginner’s group.

Those attending are asked to meet organizers at the Holston Valley Drive Trailhead and bring their own bicycles and helmets. All riders are required to wear a helmet.

Although the event is free, those wishing to attend are asked to register online so organizers have a headcount.

To register, click on the CivicRec link in the Connect Kingsport app or go to Kingsporttn.gov and click on the “CivicRec” link, then search for “Chasing Santa” in the search bar.