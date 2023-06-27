BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)–Soon-to-be Sullivan County Director of Schools, Charles Carter, says he didn’t set out for a career in education.

He’d been volunteering as an assistant wrestling coach when the principal suggested the idea to him.

“He said, ‘You’d make a really good teacher, you work well with students, and you have a good rapport and they listen to you look up to,'” Carter told News Channel 11. “I’d never thought about being a teacher.”

Carter spent most of his 31-year career in Hamblen County, before serving as Career and Technical Education Director for the TN Department of Education.

The Sullivan County Board of Education voted to hire Carter in December while he was working for the DOE.

Carter is bringing his passion for helping students discover and explore their career interests to his role as director.

“I believe, what really inspired me to be in this role is, I think, the CTE aspect opened my eyes up to what I believe: every student is a CTE student,” said Carter. “We want every student to have a career.”

Carter is hoping to create more opportunities for work-study and co-op programs at Sullivan County’s high schools and facilitate students’ pursuit of an associate’s degree while still in high school.

“I’d love nothing more than to see a large percentage of our students graduating from Northeast State or TCAT before they walk across the stage for their high school graduation,” said Carter.

But Carter isn’t just focused on the upper grades, he has experience as an elementary school principal–and he told News Channel 11 that the third-grade retention law has put a spotlight on teaching literacy early on.

“We’re gonna put a lot of emphasis on those K, one, two foundational years and even pre-K,” said Carter.

Carter has been serving alongside current director Evelyn Rafalowski as director-elect for the last few months. His first official day as director is July 1.