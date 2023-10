JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A charity purse auction later this month will help raise funds for ‘Alzehimer’s Tennessee.’

The auction is organized by staff at Everlan of Johnson City.

Officials said they’ve held this event in the past, but this is only the second year at Everlan.

It’s happening Oct. 17 from 6-8 p.m. at Everlan of Johnson City. The address is 2623 Peoples Street.

Ava Foster and Heather Cash sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to further discuss the goal of the event.