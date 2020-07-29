Charity golf event to benefit scholarships for local high school athletes

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Golfers will be teeing it up on Saturday in Kingsport to benefit a scholarship fund for local high school athletes.

Crockett Ridge Golf Course will be the site for the sixth-annual Mountain Empire Chapter of the National Football Foundation Charity Golf Tournament.

Four-man teams will play a captains choice format, with the proceeds going to a scholarship fund for local high school and college football players.

The golf tournament is this Saturday, August 1.

A shotgun start is set for 8 a.m. at Crockett Ridge Golf Course.

Cost is $70 per player, and breakfast and lunch will be provided.

For more information and to get pre-registered, call Ron at 423-817-5787.