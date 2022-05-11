JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man who faces a plethora of previous felony charges is now accused of the March 18 murder of a 20-year-old woman whose body was found in an apartment complex.

The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) announced Wednesday that a Washington County Grand Jury had returned an indictment on Billy Joe Anderson, of Johnson City. That indictment charges Anderson, who was already in the Washington County Detention Center, with the murder of Brionah Tester.

Photo: Billy Anderson, courtesy of the Washington County Detention Center

Photos of Brionah Tester, Courtesy of Destnee Shasteen

Anderson is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, alteration of permanent numbers and tampering with evidence.

According to the JCPD, officers responded to the 200 block of McCall Circle on March 18, where they found Tester with a single gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Billy Anderson, 1902 Indian Ridge Road, was in court Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a jail officer and a fellow inmate on April 13.

The JCPD reports Anderson will be given a separate court date for the new charges. He remains in the detention center on a bond of $100,000.