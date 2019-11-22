Charges pending in hoax threat against Virginia High

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Charges are pending against a student after a threatening document was found to be a hoax, according to school officials.

Bristol, Virginia Public Schools says administrators at Virginia High School on Thursday found out about a document that made a “date specific, future threat” to the school.

According to the school system, the student behind the letter was identified and it was determined that the threat was a hoax.

At no time were students in any danger, according to school officials.

Bristol, Virginia police were involved in the investigation.

The school system says charges are pending and the student has been recommended for expulsion.