Charges pending after early morning crash in Unicoi Co.

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A spokesperson for the Tennessee Highway Patrols says charges are pending after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Unicoi County.

According to a police report from THP, three vehicles were involved in the crash on Interstate 26 near MM 35.

The report says a 2007 Nissan, driven by Kelvin Thomas, 23, crashed into the center cable barrier just before 2 a.m., becoming disabled in both lanes of I-26.

According to THP, a 2017 Jeep, driven by Rilie King, 25, stopped on the right shoulder of the road. A third vehicle then struck the Nissan, causing it to overturn on top of King’s Jeep.

Thomas faces charges of driving under the influence, implied consent, expired registration and simple possession (marijuana). King also faces a charge of DUI.

The driver of the third vehicle, Ramon Castillo, 73, is not facing charges at this time. According to THP, Castillo and his passenger were both taken to a local hospital with injuries. Thomas and King were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.