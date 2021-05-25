Charges pending after 1 killed, 1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Washington County, Va.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Police say one person was killed and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday night in Washington County, Virginia.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Route 655 (Oak Grove Road) just north of Route 645 (Wallace Pike Road).

According to Virginia State Police, a Dodge pickup truck was traveling south when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a boulder, and overturned back into the roadway.

State police say passenger William G. Martin, 66 of Bristol, Tenn., was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to VSP.

The driver, identified as Kenneth W. Dalton, 57 of Bristol, Va., was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. State police say he also was not wearing a seatbelt.

VSP believes speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.