Charges dismissed against one of four suspects in Rebekah Thompson murder case

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges have been dismissed against one of four men charged in connection with the 2017 shooting death of Rebekah Thompson.

Avios Griffin is no longer charged with first-degree murder but Monte Brewer, Eugene Glover, and Isiaha Milligan still are.

They were charged after Thompson was found shot to death in her vehicle in a public housing complex parking lot off of John Exum Parkway in Johnson City. She was pregnant at the time and her infant daughter was in the backseat of the vehicle.

Eugene Glover, Monte Brewer, & Isiaha Milligan

All three suspects appeared in court Monday. Glover’s and Milligan’s trials are set to begin April 20 with a motions hearing set for Jan. 15. Brewer’s court date was reset to Jan. 6.