Charge upgraded to capital murder against Wise Co. man accused of abducting, killing grandmother

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Big Stone Gap man accused of killing his grandmother in August 2020 is now charged with capital murder.

According to court documents provided by Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp, a Wise County Grand Jury returned an indictment upgrading Joshua Blake Smith’s first-degree murder charge to capital murder.

Smith, 32, was originally indicted on November 18, 2020 and faced ten charges, including first-degree murder, abduction, strangulation and assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.

The February 17, 2021 indictment upgrades Smith’s murder charge to capital murder.

In a summary of the offense, the indictment states “Joshua Blake Smith did unlawfully and feloniously commit capital murder by willfully, and deliberately killing with premeditation, Charlene Osborne.”

Smith’s charges stem from an investigation in Big Stone Gap that began with a welfare check at Osborne’s home in August 2020.

During that welfare check, court documents say Smith told police outside the home that his grandmother was sick. However, when investigators entered the home, they said they found a “bed covering and pillow on the floor that appeared to be covered in blood.”

Previous court documents state Smith told police he had killed Osborne with a knife, then took her debit card and purchased a phone and clothing.

Slemp told News Channel 11 capital murder is currently the only crime in the Commonwealth that carries the possibility of the death penalty if convicted. However, the Virginia General Assembly has recently passed legislation to abolish capital punishment in the state effective July 1, and Governor Ralph Northam is expected to sign it.

Slemp said due to this development, his office would not be seeking the death penalty against Smith.