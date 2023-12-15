KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Chantz Scott Kia is expanding its operations at its Kingsport location.

The dealership says the renovation project will enhance customer experience amid Kia’s growing popularity.

“We needed to expand, so we’ve expanded the service waiting area. We’ve went to a lot more digital tools that we can use when customers come in, whether it’s setting appointments, whether it’s diagnosing their cars quicker,” Chantz Scott, president of the dealership, said. “We just want to be we want to be more efficient in everything that we do and continue to improve and give customers that 100% level of satisfaction.”

Scott also says the dealership will have several new products coming soon.