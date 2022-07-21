KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Holston Army Ammunition Plant (HSAAP) will soon be under new leadership.

The facility’s current commander, Lt. Col. Randolph “Scott” Carpenter, will relinquish command to Lt. Col. Joel Calo during a change of command ceremony on Aug. 5.

Carpenter has been in charge of the plant since Sept. 2020. Last year, he accepted orders for his next duty assignment, which will be at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida where he will serve as a joint operations maintenance officer at the Special Operations Command. According to a release from HSAAP, most Army commanders are in command of a unit for about two years before changing units.

Lt. Col. Randolph “Scott” Carpenter (left) and Lt. Col. Joel Calo (right). (Photo: Joint Munitions Command)

Holston and six other U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command installations are undergoing command changes this summer.

Last week, News Channel 11 learned that Carpenter and two HSAAP employees were charged with illegally shooting and killing a deer on Army land in December.

Calo will come to HSAAP from Fort Shafter, Hawaii, where he has served as the chief of the Logistics Operations and Exercises Branch at U.S. Army Pacific Command since 2020. He holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration from the University of Puerto Rico and a Master’s of Arts in Executive Leadership from Liberty University. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army in 2004.

The Holston plant is a government-owned contractor-operated facility under the Joint Munitions Command. The facility, which was established in 1942, produces explosives for the Department of Defense and is operated by BAE Systems.