Chancery Court Clerk’s Office: Boones Creek Development complaint to be considered

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Chancery Clerk will hear the complaint against Johnson City regarding the Boones Creek development.

According to the court clerk’s office, that hearing is scheduled for February 3.

The complaint was initially filed before the Johnson City Commission passed an ordinance designating a Regional Retail and Tourism Development District in the Boones Creek area on January 16.

The complaint accuses the commission of violating municipal code about Ordinance Adoption procedures requiring the ordinance “be considered three times on different days in a time period of a week or more.”

John Wood, the plaintiff, requested “an enjoinder to stop this defective ordinance from proceeding and stay the Ordinance from taking effect (“this ordinance shall take effect upon third and final reading” according to the Ordinance) by deferring its scheduled third reading for 6pm today Jan. 16, 2020 as this Ordinance will be null and void due to its defects and violations of The Johnson City Municipal Code Ordinance Adoption Procedures Prescribed by the City Charter and there is a distinct chance of imminent irreparable harm that Johnson City will lose the possibility to designate a district under HB 524 (“the city shall not contain more than one (1) such district” according to the HB 524).”

However, the vote proceeded.

It’s unclear how the commission’s vote will impact the hearing.

You can read the entire complaint below.