KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new Champion Chevrolet, Buick & GMC dealership hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

Owner Andy Dietrich said he’s happy to operate a dealership in his hometown, where his grandfather once owned one.

“What’s cool is I was born and raised here in Kingsport,” he said. “I went to high school here in Kingsport, and to be back in my hometown and own a dealership, it just means the world to me. It’s very special.”

Dietrich said that after buying the building around a month ago, he and his team are happy to put the space to use.

“We are officially here. We’re excited to be here in town. We bought the store a little over a month ago – had to do a few things and let the dust settle a little bit. But we’ve finally been able to take today and celebrate, feed everybody. The turnout from the community has been incredible.”

The dealership is located at 1220 East Stone Drive in Kingsport.