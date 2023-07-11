GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) showed dozens of middle school students how law enforcement operates during its first Sheriff’s Champ Camp on Tuesday.

The camp was held at the Appalachian Fairgrounds and gave youths the chance to see how the WCSO conducts several investigations. A forensics tent was set up that allowed students to take fingerprints and see the tools used.

K-9 officers and equipment were also available, and campers could also try on SWAT gear.

“I think we’ve got eight of our nine canines out here today,” said WCSO Sergeant Jared Taylor. “We’ve got an investigative section set up where they can lift their own fingerprint and they can look at some other tools and things that our investigative division uses in conducting investigations.”

Campers could also drive side-by-side while wearing “drunk goggles” in order to understand the dangers of drinking and driving.

Taylor said the camp helps young people connect with their local authorities and can also spur a career interest in the field.

“We want them to know that we’re here for them, and then in the same sense, it’s a great thing to go ahead and lay the foundation for some of these kids now that, ‘hey, there’s a lot of cool things that we get to do,'” Taylor said. “We realize it’s not always fun, but we do enjoy our jobs. That’s why we do it. And we’re going to need people to replace us one day because we’re going to retire and we’re going to move on, [but] the sheriff’s office is still going to be here.”

The sheriff’s office provided campers with breakfast and lunch. The WCSO hopes to host a larger Champ Camp next year that lasts for several days.