Chamber of Commerce will no longer host 3 Carter Co. traditions starting in 2020

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)-The Elizabethton-Carter County Chamber of Commerce will no longer host three traditions starting next year.

The Chamber has organized the Christmas Tree Lighting, the Christmas Parade, and the Covered Bridge Celebration for more than a decade.

The 2019 tree lighting is still scheduled for November 19th and the parade is planned for December 7th. Chamber of Commerce President David LeVeau said it’s still unclear which organization, if any, will take over the Covered Bridge Celebration in June.

“We understand that not everyone will be happy with our decision,” he said Friday. “We feel the chamber simply does not have the resources to organize community festivals and events as we have in the past while at the same time also creating new programming.”

He said the chamber is refocusing its mission after revisiting its strategic planning in July. He said they’re going back to basics: business development, workforce development, education, and tourism.

“While these events and festivals do not fit neatly into the chamber’s mission we understand that they are loved by the community and our board is made up of community leaders who value all the assets that our county has,” LeVeau said.

Jon Hartman, Elizabethton’s planning and economic director, supports the chambers shift. “We see a lot of chambers of commerce reassessing themselves, especially more rural areas,” he said. “If the members are better trained and the chamber is better able to meet the needs of their membership, that could result in more resilient businesses.”

Jackie DeFusco WJHL is live with new information about the future of severalmajor events in Carter County, including the Christmas tree lighting, parade and the Covered Bridge Celebration. Posted by WJHL on Friday, November 15, 2019

LeVeau said they’re making the announcement now so that other community organizations have time to take over. He didn’t share specifics on which groups the chamber has been in talks with.

Frankie Bailey, the president of Main Street Elizabethton, said, “We’re a new organization and we’re just really forming and so at this time we really can’t make any comments on how we would be involved in this.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Elizabethton city manager says it’s “premature” to speculate on future of city events

Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett said, “We will work this out somehow. somebody will take this over and we’ll continue to do this for years to come.”