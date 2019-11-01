Chamber leader: Volunteer marketing experts leading “Appalachian Highlands” social media effort

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A group of local marketing professionals is volunteering their time to promote the “Appalachian Highlands” brand on social media.

“We have a group that’s just promoting our region right now with just resharing content of good positive news of our region, or of outdoor activities or of scenery in our region,” Dietrich said.

An affiliated website, appalachianhighlands.com, will be promoted more heavily in the future. That website, along with the social media platforms, will transition to an as-yet-undetermined company “I would hope January or February of next year,” Dietrich said. “When that time comes it’ll be an easy handoff.”

The fledgling effort, which began several weeks ago and can be found on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter by searching #apphighlands, could transition to a paid endeavor by early next year. That’s according to Andy Dietrich, an officer with the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce who spoke to WJHL after the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership annual meeting.

Dietrich said Friday the Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City chambers “decided to put together a marketing group of experts and figure out how do we push the brand name for our region, Appalachian Highlands.”

Funding responsibility remains undetermined

While the handoff may come soon, who the paychecks will come from hasn’t been settled. “We have no idea how we’re going to fund this yet. From the talks today, you’ve got two regional economic development agencies that are looking at maybe coming together at some point in time. They may be the ones that help figure out how and when this will be funded and what agencies we can reach out to to help fund this.”

