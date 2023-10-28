JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Schools has named Chad Moore principal of North Side Elementary, as former principal Dr. Allecia Frizzell is joining Central Office.

A release from Johnson City Schools said Dr. Frizzell is moving to the Central Office to serve as the Special Education director.

Chad Moore, new principal of North Side Elementary

“We are excited to have Allecia join our central office support staff and for Chad to take over at North Side,” Superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett said.

“They are both dynamic leaders with impressive accomplishments throughout their careers. Dr. Frizzell’s unwavering commitment to fostering a supportive educational environment will help Johnson City Schools continue to create the best learning environment for all students. Chad is a dedicated advocate for students and has a unique background that will help him be an effective leader for North Side.”

Moore most recently served as assistant principal at Fairmont Elementary, with a three-month-long stint as interim principal at Cherokee Elementary, according to the release.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected as the next leader of North Side Elementary School,” Moore said. “I am grateful for the experiences and the many people throughout my life that led me to this opportunity. Moving forward, I am excited to partner with the amazing faculty, staff, and community of North Side. Together, we will continue to focus on supporting, challenging, and growing every student, every day.”

Frizzell’s move to Central Office comes after serving one year as North Side’s principal. She said that in her next role as Director of Special Education, she’s committed to maintaining inclusive education for students in the district.

“It has been an honor to serve as the principal of North Side Elementary,” Frizzell said in the release. “While my time was short, it was filled with valuable experiences and connections. I’m excited to take on the role of Director of Special Education within our district, where I’ll continue my commitment to inclusive education. I’m grateful for the support I’ve received at North Side, and I look forward to our continued collaboration in building a more inclusive educational system within our district.”

More information about Johnson City Schools can be found at jcschools.org.