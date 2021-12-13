Ceremony held for victims of violent crimes

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A ceremony for remembering victims of violent crime was held Monday evening in Jonesborough.

The Knoxville-based non-profit Hope for Victims organized the ceremony at the George Jaynes Judicial Center.

Family members of crime victims hung ornaments on wreaths in memory of loved ones lost to violent crime.

“We don’t want people to forget our loved ones, so it is very important that we have these times of remembrance,” said LaVerne Craig, a Hope for Victims board member.

During the ceremony, police officers killed in the line of duty were also remembered.

Hope for Victims was founded by Joan Berry, whose daughter Johnia was killed in her Knoxville apartment in 2004. The organization is dedicated to helping families and victims of violent crimes.