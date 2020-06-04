Ceremony held for Tennessee High graduates heading to military schools

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee High School held a special ceremony Thursday for a small group of graduates who are unable to attend the graduation ceremony planned for July.

Five students who have committed to military schools and can’t make the July 24 graduation were honored during the ceremony.

One of the graduates said he is grateful to have a little normalcy as he finishes his high school career.

“It’s just a good thing that we are all able to still have this moment even though there is a pandemic going on,” said Ryan Lily, who is heading to the Air Force Academy. “Just being able to know that all the accomplishments have still amounted to being able to walk across that stage, feel accomplished, feel prepared for what comes next.”

Two of the graduates are Graduates of Highest Distinction and Valedictorians.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hand sanitizer and alcohol wipes were available and everyone who attended the ceremony had their temperatures checked.