CEO: Rising flu cases add to Ballad Health staffing concerns

Flu cases presenting to Ballad Health hospitals have increased each of the past three weeks and jumped by about seven times from early to mid-December.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Quickly increasing flu cases and a marginally effective flu vaccine have worsened staffing concerns among Ballad Health leaders as the COVID-19’s Omicron variant bears down on the region.

“We’re watching those trends closely,” Ballad CEO Alan Levine said Friday of flu case numbers that have increased regionally each of the past three weeks. “This year’s flu vaccine isn’t as effective against the dominant flu variant (H3N2) and it will be very difficult if we lose much of our staff to the flu on top of COVID.”

Levine said the number of weekly flu cases being either admitted to Ballad hospitals or seen in emergency rooms increased sevenfold in the two weeks from Dec. 4 to Dec. 18.

The majority of flu cases are being treated outside the hospital so far, Ballad said in a statement Friday. Influenza A is the dominant strain so far.

“Ballad Health has seen a rise in flu cases across our primary care clinics, urgent care centers and emergency departments during the past three weeks,” the statement said.

So far, the hospital system is admitting an average of around 25 people weekly for flu. That compares to a recent average of 150 to 200 patients weekly being admitted for COVID-19.

“Ballad Health encourages anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu,” the statement read.