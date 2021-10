CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials have announced an outage in the Church Hill community Monday afternoon that could affect whether or not community members can dial 911.

According to a post on Facebook from Hawkins County Emergency Communications, those with Century Link are affected.

Those who have an emergency should call 423-272-7121 as an alternate.

As of 1:11 p.m., the post states crews have been sent to repair the issue.