Central Johnson City Alliance recognizes young business owner for lemonade stand accomplishments

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — From a summer lemonade stand to a licensed business to earning honorary membership, one local child has made great strides. 8-year-old Kaliyah Rhyans has been named an honorary member of The Central Johnson City Alliance.

Earlier this summer, Kaliyah opened up a lemonade stand, but her mom, Shabrelle, turned it into a much bigger life lesson. Shabrelle registered the lemonade stand, KK’s Lemonade Kreation, as a business and got a tax ID. Now the two are learning the ropes together.

When the Central Johnson City Alliance saw News Channel 11’s story on Kaliyah back in June, they decided to step in and help the young entrepreneur.

On Wednesday, they presented Kaliyah with her honorary membership to the alliance, good for a full year.

“To be in third grade and licensed and paying on a business is pretty impressive, so we just wanted to do something for her and encourage her to keep going with it,” said Kim Blaine, President of the Central Johnson City Alliance.

While Kaliyah is done for the summer and getting ready for school, she already has plans to restart the stand next summer.

Kaliyah said she’s excited about the honor and that her friends tell her they’re proud of her.