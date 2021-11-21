Central Baptist Church hosts annual ‘Operation Christmas Child’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local church is helping local children in need have a Merry Christmas this year.

Central Baptist Church in Johnson City prepared for their annual ‘Operation Christmas Child’ event Sunday as volunteers gathered items for giveaway boxes including clothing, toys and hygiene items.

Organizers of the event say their goal was to pack 200 boxes for children who need them this Christmas season.

“Our church really, really likes to focus on missions and I know our families really get behind this one because it feels like they’re reaching out to children especially,” said Children’s Ministry Associate Tammy Carter.

The church also plans to host a community-wide dinner on Dec. 15.

More information can be found by clicking here to visit the church’s website.