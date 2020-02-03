Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services gives Holston Valley and JC Medical Center 1-star ratings

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two local hospitals have received poor reviews from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) on its ratings of hospitals. The “1 star” ratings for Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport and Johnson City Medical Center put them in the bottom 6 percent of the 3,600 hospitals nationwide that received star ratings.

CMS recently updated its methodology in rating hospitals on its website, Hospital Compare.

According to CMS, Hospital Compare measures the quality of services patients receive at hospitals, based on information gathered at conferences, in listening sessions and expert opinions.

Hospitals are rated on a scale of one star to five, with five stars being the highest quality.

The ratings have come under significant criticism through the years, and the latest ratings are a mid-year review ahead of updates to CMS’s methodology. CMS announced it would make changes to that methodology last August. The agency said it would propose rulemaking in 2020 “to enhance the methodology and aims to finalize these rules prior to the release of the Star Ratings in calendar year 2021.”

Modern Healthcare reported last year that the agency was considering a complete revamp if not an abandonment of the standard.

Bristol Regional Medical Center received a 2-star rating, while Greeneville Community Hospital was awarded 3 stars. According to CMS, about 5 percent of hospitals nationwide are rated 1 star, 15 percent are rated 2 star, 24 percent 3 star, 25 percent 4 star and 9 percent 5 star with about 22 percent not rated.

Ratings were determined by surveying patients and asking about their experiences, measuring the timeliness and effectiveness of care, determining the number of complications and deaths at the hospital and considering payments and value of care.

The American Hospital Association (AHA) panned the release of updated star ratings in a Jan. 29 news release. AHA noted its longstanding call for CMS to suspend the ratings “while it works on improvements to the methodology.”

An AHA executive vice president, Tom Nickels, added this statement: “AHA is disappointed that CMS continues to publish hospital star ratings that are plagued by longstanding concerns about accuracy and meaningfulness. While we appreciate that CMS is working on potential improvements to the star rating methodology for 2021, we strongly believe that today’s re-publication of the flawed and misleading ratings do not advance the goal of providing the public with accurate, purposeful information about quality of care.”

The scores also took into account the psychiatric unit services and counted the percentage of readmissions and patients that checked in for unplanned hospital visits.

