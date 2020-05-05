Census Bureau to resume limited field operations in East Tenn. this week

This April 5, 2020, photo shows a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. The U.S. Census Bureau needs more time to wrap up the once-a-decade count because of the coronavirus, opening the possibility of delays in drawing new legislative districts that could help determine what political party is in power, what laws pass or fail and whether communities of color get a voice in their states. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Census Bureau will restart its operations in East Tennessee this week, according to a release from the bureau.

The release says census workers will begin dropping of 2020 Census questionnaire packets at front doors of homes in the following counties:

Knox

Anderson

Sevier

Washington

Campbell

Morgan

Claiborne

Hancock

Hawkins

Carter

The operation, known as Update Leave, is conducted in areas where the majority of homes do not receive mail at their physical address.

Census workers first began delivering materials on March 15, but operations ceased three days later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The operation does not require interaction between residents and census workers.

