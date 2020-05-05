Census Bureau to resume limited field operations in East Tenn. this week

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Census Bureau will restart its operations in East Tennessee this week, according to a release from the bureau.
The release says census workers will begin dropping of 2020 Census questionnaire packets at front doors of homes in the following counties:
- Knox
- Anderson
- Sevier
- Washington
- Campbell
- Morgan
- Claiborne
- Hancock
- Hawkins
- Carter
The operation, known as Update Leave, is conducted in areas where the majority of homes do not receive mail at their physical address.
Census workers first began delivering materials on March 15, but operations ceased three days later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The operation does not require interaction between residents and census workers.
