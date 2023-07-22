JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Appalachian Highlands Celts (AHC) hosted a meet and greet cookout on Saturday at the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site, welcoming anyone in the community who’s interested in Celtic heritage.

President of the group, Larry Rose, told News Channel 11 that many people around here may have Celtic ancestry and just not know it.

“There’s a lot of folks here whose ancestry traces back,” Rose said. “And there’s a lot of folks in this area that may not even realize their ancestry traces back. So we just try to bring that to light and help people learn about their ancestry, grow from that and celebrate it.”

Rose said the AHC’s goal is, of course, to educate, but also embrace the quirks of the heritage. Saturday’s cookout featured numerous Scottish and Irish dishes and members wore their kilts.

“It gives us a chance to reach back and maybe be a little different,” he said. “You know, you don’t see too many people around Johnson City wearing kilts. It’s always interesting simply to reach back in and touch that part of our history. We have folks who choose from this to make a trip to Scotland or Ireland.”

Rose said anyone in the area is welcome to join the group, for a ten to fifteen-dollar membership donation each year. He said cookouts like Saturday’s event, however, are free.

“Most of our events are either very low cost or gifts like this today is free. We are a membership organization, but our membership is, you know, ten to $15 a year.”