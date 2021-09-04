Celtic Festival underway at Tipton-Haynes Historic Site

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tipton-Haynes Historic Site is hosting a Celtic festival where people can come and learn about Celtic heritage.

The festival includes a torch lighting opening ceremony with archery, axe throwing demonstrations and more.

On Saturday, September 4, attendees were able to hear live music, watch highland games and learn more about Celtic history.

Sunday, September 5, the festival presents more live music and dancing. The Appalachian Irish dance group from Elizabethton is set to perform.

Secretary of the Appalachian Highlands Celts Richard Llyod says, “It’s a great opportunity to come out to a community supported event and to learn a little more about maybe your heritage or at least the local heritage of our area.”

“It’s so important to our area to be able to know the history… There is a lot of Civil War history in our area, there’s a lot of depression era history but there’s also a lot of history that reaches much further back than that in this area and that’s what our organization represents, ” Llyod added.

For more information on the event and to see the full schedule, check out the post from the Appalachian Highlands Celts Facebook page below:

The festival was canceled last year due to pandemic-related safety concerns but was able to be revived this year.

Tickets are on sale and can still be purchased but only at the gate. The festival wraps up on September 5 at 6 p.m.