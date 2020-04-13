Cell phones and states’ rights: Constitutional questions continue during pandemic

Stewart Harris

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – If President Donald Trump decrees it’s time to reopen the economy and some governors think otherwise, who wins? And can public health and hospital officials really use your cell phone location data to develop datasets and maps about how well people are socially distancing?

Constitutional Law professor Stewart Harris said the answer to the first question is up in the air, while the answer to the second is a resounding yes. You allowed it, at least on an aggregate basis, when you signed your phone agreement.

If you start me up I’ll never stop

Understandably, President Trump and his economic advisers are anxious for the earliest possible return toward economic normalcy. That doesn’t mean, though, that a president can simply decree that the economy must open, as Trump has suggested, Harris said.

“The economy’s been closed primarily by governors and other city and state officials,” Harris, who hosts the weekly podcast and radio show “Your Weekly Constitutional,” said. Those states maintain police powers, including those that involve public health and safety, while the federal government does not.

And through the Constitution’s 10th Amendment, powers not specifically granted to the federal government belong to the states. On the other hand, the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution’s Sixth Amendment defers to the federal government in instances of conflict between federal and state laws.

“It would be an interesting conflict,” Harris said. “Say for example, Trump said ‘let’s open up the country’ and somebody like Cuomo up in New York said, ‘sorry Mr. President, no. We’re not going to do it until we feel it’s safe.’

“Now you’ve got two governments, one of them much closer to local conditions, that are in conflict with each other, so how do the courts rule on that? On the one hand they tend to be very deferential of governments when it comes to public health issues.”

Should such an issue arise, the courts may not act as swiftly as a president would like. A worst case scenario could involve a repeat of 1957, when Orville Faubus used Arkansas National Guard troops to prevent African-Americans from attending a previously segregate public high school.

President Dwight Eisenhower federalized those troops, which Harris said was within his rights, sent them to their barracks and sent in the 101st Airborne. Harris said the incident bought the U.S. as close to Civil War as anything since the actual Civil War.

“I don’t think either a governor nor the president wants to get to that point,” Harris said. Instead, Trump could take a cue from Theodore Roosevelt and use the “bully pulpit.”

“He can simply get up in his daily news briefings and pressure governors to open up their states and call upon others, perhaps those governors’ own constituents, to also pressure the governors,” Harris said. “That’s hard to withstand for anybody.”

Cell phone data: Dystopia or a key tool?

“We love the convenience of our mobile phones, we love those wonderful traffic applications that let us know if there’s a traffic jam ahead, but they depend upon being able to track us,” Harris said.

Google-derived data on cell phone users’ reduction in trips to non-essential activities compiled by Ballad Health for its social distancing scorecard. (Image courtesy of Ballad Health).

Terms of service with cell phone carriers almost always note the company track customers, Harris said. For one thing, the companies need location data to properly route calls.

The data is also sold to third parties, analytical firms, which package it in various ways and sell it to businesses for marketing firms, political campaigns or any number of other interested parties.

“Now we see a lot of state governors buying this data and all of a sudden being able to look at where we’ve been, at least on an aggregated level,” Harris said. “It’s troubling from a privacy viewpoint but we surrendered that privacy as soon as we got our cell phones.”

That data is sold in aggregate forms, though. It’s what Ballad Health is using, for instance, to track how well people overall are doing at adhering to social distancing recommendations.

Courts have held that individualized tracking information isn’t available to police without a warrant, Harris said. “The court was properly concerned that if we simply let the police access that information it would be a violation of the Fourth Amendment (which enshrines the right to privacy) ,” Harris said.

But the data is certainly there at a granular level. If a government wanted to utilize it to determine whether a specific individual had violated orders related to a pandemic and then take action, it’s not a theoretical impossibility.

Harris said something called the Third Party Doctrine could also allow the government to access individualize data if a person has relinquished their rights to such data to another third party.

Data on total distance traveled pre- and post-social distancing, used by Ballad and provided by analytics company Descartes (Image courtesy of Ballad Health)

“It’s simply a matter of time if it’s not already happening that they will be selling that information on a very individualized basis, again primarily to sell goods and services to us, but the state can access it.”

Just because such actions might be to preserve people’s health and safety in a crisis doesn’t guarantee a pullback would occur once the crisis passed, Harris said.

“This aggregation, it’s probably out of our hands legally, and quite frankly from the public health standpoint it’s probably very valuable… but certainly privacy concerns are warranted.”

Stewart Harris discusses Constitutional issues during COVID-19 in an April 13 Facebook Live interview.

Governments less inclined than the U.S.’s are already far down the road of using technology to collect data on individuals.

“Perhaps the worst example in the world is China, where they have cameras that are literally tracking people’s facial expressions and they developed a system of rewards and punishments for people who are seen to be insufficiently socialized. That’s the 1984 scenario.”

In addition, though, closed circuit cameras are ubiquitous in the United Kingdom.

“They’re very helpful to law enforcement and they’re really cool when you watch them on some detective show out of Britain,” Harris said. “On the other hand that means when you go out in public the government can track every place you’ve been, can take pictures of you doing things that maybe you wouldn’t want people to see.”