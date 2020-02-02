Celebrating students of Douglass High School on first day of Black History Month

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – In honor of Black History Month, Kingsport held a special commemoration as they recognize the Model City’s past.

Former students and athletes of Douglass High School were honored during the Dobyns-Bennett versus Jefferson County basketball games Saturday.

Douglass High School began in 1928 and served as the only school for African Americans in the area until 1966.

Event organizer Calvin Sneed said it’s important to look back at the past and recognize school members still in Kingsport.

“They left us not ever getting this kind of recognition,” Sneed told News Channel 11. “I’m hoping they can do this again, year to year, just to honor the players still with us.”

Throughout Black History Month, News Channel 11 will continue to highlight the hidden history across the Tri-Cities.

Watch the “Tri-Cities Hidden History,” special coverage on Wednesday, Feb. 26 on ABC Tri-Cities.