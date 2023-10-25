JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Yee-Haw Brewing Co. officially opened in Johnson City in 2015, and it has since become an anchor of the downtown area.

Yee-Haw has expanded to locations in Knoxville, Nashville and Greenville, South Carolina, but the flagship in Johnson City stands as the launch point for a brand that is known for “Fine Southern Beer” and fun taprooms.

Yee-Haw Brewing General Manager Tony Kraft joined News Channel 11 on Wednesday to mark 70 years on the air. Kraft said Yee-Haw has seen progress and success over the last eight years.

“Over the time, we’ve seen downtown in general just grow,” Kraft said. “When I first moved to this area downtown, we didn’t have Founders Park in the area at the time. It kind of opened up right before we did, and I’ve really watched downtown just thrive.”

The beers on tap rotate seasonally, with some remaining on the board year-round.

The Johnson City Yee-Haw taproom brings regular crowds both inside and out on its outdoor patio. The brewery hosts weekly trivia nights, musical gatherings and even yoga in the nearby Founders Park.

Yee-Haw immerses itself in the downtown events of Johnson City, Kraft said. During events like Fridays After 5 and other festivals, the brewery often provides drinks to adults in attendance.

While hosting News Channel 11, Yee-Haw Brewing also held a pint night. Starting after 4 p.m., the brewery donated a dollar for every pint of beer sold to the Family Justice Center.

“It’s going to a good cause for victims of domestic violence,” Kraft said. “They really do help out a lot having one area for a lot of resources families need when they’re going through that kind of trauma.”