JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The historic town of Jonesborough has plenty of good food, locally owned shops and history to enjoy.

The Old Towne Pancake House has been open since 2005 but has had new owners since April 2022. The new owners have brought catfish back on the menu and use fresh fruits, but they say it’s more than the food that keeps the customers coming back.

“On weekends, there are people lined up waiting for tables,” said co-owner Cindy Frosley. “I really think we are welcoming to the customers and to our friends, and I really do think we reflect the heart of Jonesborough: welcoming, giving, kind, loving.”

Jonesborough is filled with locally owned businesses. The Main Street Cafe has been a family-owned business since 1982. There are several antique shops in the downtown area as well.

One of those is The Lollipop Shop. The business has been in Jonesborough for 23 years and moved to its location downtown in 2013. The building was the old Masonic Lodge, dating back to 1905.

The store’s first floor has candy, toys and old movies to rent. The upstairs portion is filled with decades-old arcade machines.

“I think people of all ages, they have an appreciation for nostalgia, and they have memories of going to a local candy store with their parents so it’s something that they can continue on,” said The Lollipop Shop owner, Jeff Gurley.

The International Storytelling Center also calls Jonesborough home. The town is the site of the first National Storytelling Festival, held in 1973. It was the first of its kind then, and the festival is still held in the town every year.

Being Tennessee’s Oldest Town, Jonesborough is dotted with historical features. The Chester Inn dates back to 1797 and is the oldest commercial building in the town. Now, it serves as a museum, preserving not only the building’s history but the town’s as well.

“This town has always had a lot of pride in its history,” said Anne Mason, executive director of the Heritage Alliance. “It’s all about putting all of that money and energy and love back into these old buildings to fix them back up so that people can still come in and enjoy it today.”