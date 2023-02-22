ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — This year, News Channel 11 is celebrating seven decades of delivering you local news and weather. To mark this milestone, each month newscasts will be on the road to visit different communities in the viewing area.

On Wednesday, News Channel 11 will report on the people and places unique to the town of Erwin.

Wednesday started early at Steel Rails Coffee House with Kelly Grosfield, Kasey Marler and Jeremy Eisenzopf during the morning shows. The celebration will continue at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for ABC Tri-Cities and News Channel 11 at 12 p.m.

Starting at 5 p.m., Sara Diamond, Mark Reynolds and Kenny Hawkins will be live at the Erwin Outdoor Center.

Make plans to celebrate News Channel 11’s 70th anniversary in Erwin on-air or in person throughout the day.