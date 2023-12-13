JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jonesborough is famously known as Tennessee’s Oldest Town, and the community has embraced its historical roots that predate the Volunteer State.

“No matter what Jonesborough does, the history’s always going to be at the forefront,” said Anne Mason, the executive director of the Heritage Alliance. The organization’s mission is to keep Jonesborough’s history alive and preserved.

In 1779, the people of Tennessee’s Oldest Town took a big leap – 17 years before Tennessee was founded. The town opened its courthouse in what was then considered North Carolina.

“They really petitioned North Carolina,” Mason said. “‘Let us have a courthouse closer. This is slowing down settlement.'”

Jonesborough’s people were still concerned about their distance from the rest of North Carolina, ultimately leading to the idea of the State of Franklin.

“The first capital [of the State of Franklin] is Jonesborough,” Mason said. “The courthouse here is where they draft the constitution and the laws. That never comes to be.”

The State of Franklin fell short of achieving statehood, but Tennessee was not far behind. Tennessee was founded in 1796, and Jonesborough was brought into the fold.

As the state got its footing, Jonesborough grew into a hub of activity welcoming settlers heading further west from the Appalachian Mountains.

“Very early on Jonesborough attracts a lot of travelers,” Mason said. “You have a lot of merchants and doctors and bankers who are going to move in.”

Jonesborough – which also went by the name ‘Jonesboro’ for a time before reverting to its historic spelling – also played its part in the cause of abolitionists. The Emancipator was the first periodical publication dedicated to the end of slavery.

“A Quaker named Elihu Embree published his paper, The Emancipator,” Mason said. “At the time of his death, it had 2,000 subscribers, and it’s going to go on and inspire other abolitionist publications.”

The arrival of the railroad in 1857 transformed Jonesborough. The railroad brought with it an industrial boom that would later help the town recover from the Civil War.

“You got people moving here,” Mason said. “There’s a lot of industry; there’s a lot of work to be had. The town just skyrockets really.”

Following the end of the Civil War, Jonesborough was a town dedicated to education for all. Schools for women and Black students were found in Jonesborough ahead of several other communities.

In the 1900s, the town’s development and activity slowed as other nearby cities began to experience growth. Mason said in the 1960s and 70s, the town decided to take a proactive approach to protecting its history.

“We’re really proud of our past,” Mason said. “We learned from it, and we want to show it off, but also we’re a working, functioning, thriving downtown.”

Recently, Jonesborough has begun to see a surge in population growth after decades of quiet. With several new housing developments, a new K-8 school and a new park, the town is entering the latest chapter in its centuries-old history.