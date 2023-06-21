SHADY VALLEY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee’s motorcycle riders love to cruise on the region’s windy roads, but a stretch of U.S. Hwy 421 in Johnson County is known across the world.

The Snake attracts people from all over the U.S. and the world for a 33-mile, 489-curve ride across three mountains in Johnson County.

“It’s the reputation,” said rider Ben Copenhaver. “It’s the snake. It’s four hundred and some curves. The scenery is beautiful and it’s enjoyed by everyone.”

Whether you’re on two, three or four wheels, The Snake keeps people coming back. Riders take pride in having completed it just once, but most of the locals are long-time veterans.

“Since 1995, I’ve been riding up here every summer,” said motorcyclist Colin Crichton, who has ridden The Snake hundreds, if not thousands of times.

Halfway between Holston Valley and Mountain City sits the quiet community of Shady Valley, but the valley is often filled with the echoes of choppers and Harleys.

It is there you will find the Shady Valley Country Store, which has become the rest stop for riders on The Snake.

Located at the intersection of Highway 421 and 91, the store’s parking lots are filled with bikes every weekend during the warmer months.

It was at the country store that The Snake was born, but owner Christopher Mahala said it once served a different kind of motor.

“It was here, I think, 1948,” Mahala said. “At first, it was a Ford Tractor Supply.”

Over the years, the store changed ownership several times. It became a country store vital for the day-to-day needs of people in Shady Valley.

Carroll Long owned the store in the early 2000s when a Food City was built in nearby Damascus, Virginia. Long said the business needed to evolve to survive.

“About half of our business went down the creek,” Long said. “We had to re-engineer. We had to do something.”

Long decided to re-brand the store as a biker destination knowing the roads around the store would present an enticing challenge for riders.

But Long needed a name to market the stretch of road.

“My dad always said that these roads around here were meaner than a striped snake,” Long said. “So I called it the striped snake.”

Over the last 20 years, that name has grown in fame among the motorcycle community.

Mahala bought the store in 2020 with The Snake now an international biker attraction.

“We had a guy from Dubai come last year,” Mahala said. “He stayed for a week and rode. But we’ve got South Africa, Australia, Quebec.”

While many come from afar for the challenge of The Snake, many of the local riders come to ease some stress.

“It’s like recharging your batteries,” Copenhaver said. “You’ve worked through the week and you get out when your rides over – ahhhhh. You’re ready to go for another week.”

Plenty come to hang out with the crowd at the country store as well.

“This whole area is just really fantastic,” said Ralph Christopher, who rode from Henderson, North Carolina. “Good people. Makes it nice when you run into good people on the side of the road and just talk and come up with a conversation.”

You can find more information on The Snake and plan your ride HERE.