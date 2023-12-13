JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Decades before the McKinney Center became an arts center, it was once the Booker T. Washington School serving African-American kindergarten through 8th grade students.

When the school was re-purposed as an arts center, the Town of Jonesborough decided to name it after the McKinney family who was instrumental to education in that school and trailblazers in the local civil rights movement.

Ernest L. McKinney Sr. taught at Booker T. Washington School before and was also a principal before moving to Langston High School in Johnson City.

His son, Ernest L. McKinney Jr. known as “Buttons” has fond memories of Booker T. Washington school as his grandmother brought him there while she cooked. He said it was kind of like his daycare.

“They taught me how to count, read, things of that nature while she was cooking,” McKinney Jr. said.

McKinney Jr. went on to attend Dunbar Elementary School for African American students in Johnson City before integrating Jonesborough High School.

In 1968, on the very same day Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, McKinney Sr. made history by being elected as the first African-American alderman for the Town of Jonesborough.

“We were celebrating his victory and then we got the news that he [MLK Jr.] had been killed in Memphis and kind of put a damper on things for the day,” McKinney said. “That day, even though it was a glorious day for us. It was kind of a bad day for the country.”

McKinney Sr. went on to serve many terms on the Jonesborough BMA. At Langston High School, he taught English, Bible, and business. He also was the acting principal for one year. After integration, he moved to Science Hill High School.

McKinney Jr. said both his father and mother, Marion McKinney, played a tremendous role in the integration of Washington County Tennessee Schools.

Although the Supreme Court ruling of Brown v. Board of Education ruled segregation in public schools unconstitutional in 1954, Washington County schools didn’t fully integrate until 1965.

“This area voted to integrate one grade at a time,” Theresa Hammons, director of the McKinney Center said. “Mrs. McKinney [Marion McKinney] felt that that was not timely enough that this community had been patient, that they had, done what they needed to do. She wrote this letter and addressed the local board of education and said, hey, we need to be better than that. And they voted to integrate in 1965.”

In 1980, McKinney Sr. made history again by becoming the first African American to serve on the Washington County Board of Education.

Years later in 1987, his son, Kevin Mckinney, would make history by becoming the first African-American mayor of the town of Jonesborough. Kevin McKinney was already serving as an alderman at the time.

“The mayor quit and the board elevated Kevin to be mayor,” McKinney Jr. said. “I was skeptical because I thought they were setting him up to fail. But my brother’s not like that either. If he had an opportunity, he was going to take advantage of it and that’s what he did.”

Kevin McKinney was elected mayor four times afterward, even running sometimes unopposed.

During his time as mayor, many town improvements were made including the development that led to Wetlands Water Park and the installation of the International Storytelling Center.

Under his leadership, a new town hall along with a visitors center, and museum were constructed. A new water treatment plant was made and several parks were established.

All of these accomplishments and more by the McKinney family, led to the art center’s namesake.

After Booker T. Washington School closed in 1965, the building was used for overflow classes, then a school bus garage, and then record storage.

Hammons said the building started to fall into disrepair.

“The town of Jonesborough purchased the building sometime around 2010 and wanted to renovate the building and to keep its educational legacy,” Hammons said. “They wanted to create an art education facility and they also wanted to pay homage to the legacy of Booker T. Washington School and also honor the McKinney family.”

The building is now known as the McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington School.

It houses the Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts offering numerous classes. They put on plays and musicals throughout the year.

A play was even performed about the McKinney family.

History panels are located on the wall in the hallway of the center, so people can learn about the McKinney Family legacy.

Hammons said she is a little intimidated, but honored to keep the McKinney Family legacy alive and to be able to tell their stories.

“I was really lucky to meet Mrs. McKinney and know her a bit and learn about her history and her husband’s history and all the things that their family has done for the Jonesborough community,” Hammons said. “And those are big shoes to fall behind because they were so well respected and so loved in this community and had such an impact on our community.”

Hammons said Marion McKinney was still involved in making sure children had equal opportunity just months before passing earlier this year in June 2023.

“Mrs. McKinney was a great confidante and advisor as I went through my first years here,” Hammons said. “And she established a scholarship program.”

The McKinney Center was officially dedicated in 2013.

Buttons said it was very gratifying having the center be named after his family.

“I’m sure my dad would have loved to be a part of,” Buttons said. “He passed away in 2009, but with him being here when it was Booker T. Washington School and being an educator, I think he would have really, really appreciated the recognition that he got.”

A family of firsts, the McKinney family legacy is an inspiration for many.

“This is a great legacy, a great legacy to our family based on the contribution that they have made to the community,” McKinney Jr. said.