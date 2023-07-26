KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport’s Gypsy Circus is Tennessee’s first cidery, as well as the first cider bar in the state on Fort Henry Drive.

On Wednesday, News Channel 11 continued its celebration of 70 years on the air in Kingsport. As part of the celebration, Gypsy Circus unveiled a special brew in honor of News Channel 11.

The specialty “mojito” cider is called the Celebrating 70 WJHL Platinum Edition, and it’s only available in Kingsport at High Voltage and at Gypsy Circus’s taproom on Wednesday night.

“What we’ve got here is our mojito cider,” Smith said. “We took the classic cocktail, the mojito cocktail, put a Gypsy Circus spin on it. It starts off just like with all of our ciders with fresh-pressed apple juice. We’ve got fresh mint, lime, just a little bit of sugar. It’s a good, refreshing, crisp cider.”

Gypsy Circus head cider maker Ben Smith joined News Channel 11 live to talk about the cider and share details about the cidery’s future projects.