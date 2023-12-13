JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – From distilling to bottling, tasting, and creating craft cocktails, Tennessee Hills Distillery has become a household name in the Tri-Cities after a near-decade of work.

“We never really played into the moonshine market; we always wanted to be authentic, be actual real craft distillers and so we started creating rum out of molasses that evolved to a whiskey product, the vodkas, the gins,” said Tennessee Hills Distillery founder, president and co-owner Stephen Callahan.

Callahan said always had a passion for distilling. He and his wife Jessica were working for Eastman Chemical Company when they purchased the historic ‘Salt House’ in Jonesborough in 2014.

“We always had that entrepreneurial bug and working at Eastman, being around distillation, it just made sense for us to make the crossover. We’re very passionate about what we do and we wanted to build a company that represents the people, the culture and the taste of Appalachia,” said Callahan. “We were a little bit ahead of the curve because craft distilleries weren’t popping up like they are now and so really our only option at that time was to start our own. So kind of all stars aligned. We found this beautiful building. I like to say we were young and dumb enough to take the risk and so we did.”

Not long after, they officially opened the doors to their distillery and tasting room, giving Washington County, Tennessee its first bourbon with all of its spirits featuring “A True Taste of Tennessee.”

“We’re actually embodying that by buying all of our grain from Tennessee farmers, all of our spent grain goes out to local farmers,” Callahan said. “So we’re a Tennessee grain and glass company now, and that means a lot to me and I think it really impacts the region and it makes people in the region proud of what we do.”

The company saw massive growth throughout the pandemic and added a bar to its Jonesborough location.

“We were able to go back and find pictures of an old add-on that was part of this building back in the 1900s. So with that, we were able to justify through the town and the historical society here to build on the tasting bar. We opened that up about two and a half years ago,” Callahan said.

Callahan and his partner also purchased a Johnson City brewery and added food trucks.

“We purchased JRH brewing company and created Tennessee Hills Brewstillery so, we’re the first company in Tennessee to actually brew beer and distill spirits under one roof. That’s kind of a cool mark for us to be an industry leader in the state of Tennessee,” he said. “We wanted to give our customers a reason to stay and so we added the Whiskey Kitchen because if you’re serving alcohol, you want to offer that food component. It’s just a safer environment, it’s a better time, it’s a better customer experience.”

As of December, Tennessee Hills is in the process of building its headquarters in Bristol, Tennessee which will be the largest craft distillery in the state when it opens in 2024.

“We went from having four employees going into COVID to over 50 now and then by the time Bristol comes online, we’ll have well over a hundred,” said Callahan. “We have a passion for distilling. We love the culture and the heritage of East Tennessee, and we wanted to create a company that really embodied all that.”

Roughly three years ago, Callahan and his team purchased the building across from the original distillery with plans to expand in Jonesborough. It was built as a church in the 1800s and housed a few other businesses, but it’s most notably known as ‘The Parson’s Table,’ a restaurant owned by Jimmy Neil Smith.

The former restaurant sat empty for almost two decades before Tennessee Hills purchased it for its food endeavors.

“We came up with the ‘Creamstillery’ concept which is basically alcohol-infused ice cream, and non-alcoholic ice cream. Basically any kind of baked goods, bourbon balls, bourbon cakes, really just specialty baked goods,” Callahan said. “I think that’s a really cool and great business idea that would have drawn a lot of people, especially when you combine that with the marketing dollars we’re already spending across the street to get literally a hundred thousand people a year through our doors.”

But a disagreement with leadership in the Town of Jonesborough over a beer permit across the street put a halt in the multi-million dollar renovation.

“It’s an empty shell. In the last couple of weeks, it’s been vandalized. All the windows have been beat out. We’re literally talking a couple of million dollars if we were to take back off on this project now. And unfortunately, it just doesn’t make sense for us. We’ve been received in other municipalities,” said Callahan. “We’re three years out. We’ve fixed the roof, we’ve fixed the foundation and so as you see now, we’re sitting in an empty shell of a building. We still have high hopes that eventually someday we can come back and put our Tennessee Hills entrepreneurial magic and turn it into something really beautiful but right now it’s on hold.”

As the Bristol location is set to open in the spring or summer of next year, Callahan said it could be some time before they return to the Parson’s Table project.

“With Bristol coming out of the ground and being operational in 2024 and that’s just a massive project for a small company like ours, it could be several years before we return to Jonesborough,” he said.

The Tennessee Hills Distillery can be found in Jonesborough at 127 Fox Street for tastings and cocktails. Those cocktails, beer and food can also be purchased at the Tennessee Hills Brewstillery in Johnson City at 458 W Walnut Street.